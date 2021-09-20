Jane Dodd's conference speech - highlights

Leader of the Welsh Lib Dems Jane Dodds gave her speech at conference today! We’ve put together some highlights below or you can read the speech in full here.

She started with a reminder of a longstanding democratic tradition in Wales and the 1999 election to the Welsh Assembly

“Almost 600 years after the first Welsh Parliament was established in June 1404, the people of Wales once again had its own national democratic institution”

Jane spoke about wanting to advance the reforming radical streak which set up the Welsh Assembly.

“We need to rediscover our radical, progressive voice and offer new and inspiring ideas”

“We need new ideas and a new way of doing politics"

“I believe it is our job to bring back that radical streak to Welsh politics; the radical tradition of liberals down the ages. The Chartists, Cymru Fydd, Dic Penderyn, The Rebecca Rioters. Non-conformist, unrelenting, unwilling to accept things as they were.”

Jane talked about some of the issues facing Wales.

“Child poverty is rising”

“Household income lags behind our neighbours”

“1 in 14 speeches are headed for extinction”

And said we can inspire a new way of doing things

“We need Liberal solutions which offer hope, optimism and a new way of doing things”

Jane thanked Kirsty Williams

“Kirsty stood down at the election in May after 22 years on the frontline of Welsh Politics. Wales and our party owes Kirsty a huge amount.

It was fantastic to hear from Jane today! We looked forward to every future success.





