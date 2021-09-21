Passed Motions - Autumn 2021

-
F4: Ban Conversion Therapy
F6: Boosting Small Businesses and Jobs in the Post-Pandemic Economy
F7: Towards a Fair Global Corporation Tax System
F8 Constitutional amendment: Presidential Election Regulations
F9: Democracy and Public Debate (Nature of Public Debate Policy Paper)
F10: Children in Care and Care Leavers
F11: The Climate Change Conference and the UK Government
F12: Tackling the Climate Emergency: Proposals for Carbon Pricing (Carbon Pricing Policy Paper)
F14: The Uyghur Genocide
F15: Dignity, Care and Choice at the End of Life
F16: Protecting Patients' Health Data - Creating a Health Data Charter and Sovereign Health Data Trust
F20: Building Communities
F21: A Framework for England in a Federal UK
F22: What Liberal Democrats Believe (Principles and Values Policy Paper)
F23: Party Strategy: Our Road to Success
F24: A Fairer, Greener, More Caring Society (Themes Policy Paper)
F26: Membership Subscription and Federal Levy
F29-F34: Amendments and Party Business: Party Bodies Reform
F35: International Trade and the DIT
F37A Emergency motion: Solving the Supply Chain Crisis
F37B Emergency motion: Responding to the Crisis in Afghanistan
F39: Towards a Lasting Peace in Israel and Palestine
F40: Young Liberals Age Limit Change
F41: Empowering Liberal Democrat Values: for People and Planet
F42: Updating the Constitution's Language on Equality and Inclusion
F44 - Rebuilding our Cultural, Artistic and Educational Ties with Europe
F45: Keeping People Safe from Frauds and Scams
F46: Ending Violence Against Women and Girls