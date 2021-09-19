Improving how we support party groups

We’ve passed through some great changes to our Party constitution today that will update how party groups - previously known as SAOs and AOs work.

The changes will expand the rights of party groups, simplify the process of setting one up and ensure that party groups get more support and are better integrated into the party.

You can read the full detail here: https://www.libdems.org.uk/f29-f34

The changes required amendments to the constitution, conference standing orders and election regulations - but now bring all party groups into one consistent format.

If you are currently leading an SAO or AO and would like to discuss what these changes mean for you, please feel free to contact [email protected] who will be happy to assist you.

We are so happy our members keep in touch with the needs of our party. As Liberal Democrats we pride ourselves on growing and changing.

This means we can always champion a free, fair and green society.