Liberal Democrats

Improving how we support party groups

We are always updating and reforming the way we do things. Here is what our members decided on today.

By Liberal Democrats, Sep 19, 2021 7:09

A cluster of Liberal Democrat balloons.

We’ve passed through some great changes to our Party constitution today that will update how party groups - previously known as SAOs and AOs work.

The changes will expand the rights of party groups, simplify the process of setting one up and ensure that party groups get more support and are better integrated into the party. 

You can read the full detail here: https://www.libdems.org.uk/f29-f34

The changes required amendments to the constitution, conference standing orders and election regulations - but now bring all party groups into one consistent format.

If you are currently leading an SAO or AO and would like to discuss what these changes mean for you, please feel free to contact [email protected] who will be happy to assist you.

We are so happy our members keep in touch with the needs of our party. As Liberal Democrats we pride ourselves on growing and changing. 

This means we can always champion a free, fair and green society. 

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].