Autumn Conference - Press Roundup

What a conference we've had!

From motions to keynote speeches to training, there was something for everyone and the quality of debate was, as ever, excellent.

We also got a huge amount of press coverage. Our stunning win in Chesham and Amersham has put us back in the spotlight - and the media are beginning to see that only we can dismantle the Tory Blue Wall.

Here's just a few of the stories we secured this weekend:

Hatred of facts and truth. A shameless trail of broken promises. Millions ignored, cast aside or taken for granted.



The truth is that Boris Johnson has remade the Government and the Conservatives in his own image.



And it is an ugly, ugly sight.https://t.co/CsF1wNtbuM — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 20, 2021

Ed Davey was the central attraction on the penultimate day of Conference. He began the day on Marr before unveiling his new flagship education policy, covered in the Observer and the BBC.

Ed was also profiled on Radio 4 before giving a fiery speech where he lambasted Boris Johnson's lack of decency. His speech was covered by several publications, including the Guardian, Independent, Sky, ITV.

Ed featured on the BBC 6 & 10 O'clock news with a 3 minute package on his conference speech and vision for the party. He also appeared on Channel 4's evening news and ITV's Good Morning Britain.

The Observer explored the role Ed and the Lib Dems could play in the future of British politics, and why the party may hold the key to bringing this current Government to an end. Andrew Rawnsley had an opinion piece in the same publication on how Tories repelled by the Prime Minister may seek refuge with the Liberal Democrats.

The Independent also picks up an important part of Ed's speech where he outlines part of his plans to fight the climate emergency.

Finally for Ed, The Times have a write up of his defence of Trans rights and of his Conference speech. Alistair Carmichael features in the same publication and the Telegraph as we uncover research showing there has been 22,000 abandoned fraud investigations

Daisy gave her take on the energy crisis as she appeared on BBC Breakfast and reflected on a lively day at Conference later on LBC. The Deputy Leader's words were later picked up by the Express.

Layla Moran was also on LBC as she fielded questions on where the party stood on multiple issues. She is also in the Independent as she holds the Government to account for not supporting Afghan refugees.

Layla is featured in the i as she gives her take on the Government's "zealous" immigration rules which have created a crisis in social care.

Alistair hit out at the SNP's obsession with independence and has encouraged them to get on with fixing Scotland's problems instead. He's in the Express.

Christine Jardine appeared on Women's Hour as she spelled out the party's position on supporting transgender rights.

"Sir Ed wants to reap the discontent in Conservative seats over Mr Johnson's lack of integrity and honesty. One can only hope he succeeds", says The Guardian Editorial team as they shower the Liberal Democrats with glowing praise for the Blue Wall strategy.

Ed slams Boris Johnson's "slap in the face" tax raid on lower paid nurses and frontline workers, as calculations show the end of the Universal Credit uplift coupled with the new health and care tax will wipe out their meagre 3% pay rise offering. The i has the eye-opening exclusive.

As it emerges new Housing Secretary Michael Gove accepted donations from a property developer just last month, Ed makes it unequivocally clear that this money must be returned to avoid a conflict of interest, as per the PA.

Ed tells the Yorkshire Post that the Tories are very beatable as he eyes up a Lib Dem revival in the region.

The BBC spoke with a number of our MPs as conference began, looking at party strategy, vision and expectations for the future.

Alistair Carmichael's keynote speech was one of the main events on the first day of conference: the BBC and Telegraph carry his calls for the removal of the Coronavirus Act; The Guardian and PA have his round condemnation of the Home Office and their immigration policy; and the Herald has his criticism of the SNP for not putting the Covid recovery before their independence agenda.

Alistair also found the time to speak with Sky News and Times Radio beforehand to talk on what to expect from Autumn Conference and some of the largest home affairs issues we face in 2021.

The i runs with the exclusive that the Lib Dems are set to back a motion to make misogyny a hate crime, as Wera Hobhouse argues women and girls are being failed in the wake of a police watchdog report on tackling violence against women.

Liberal Democrats are shaping the national debate and holding this government accountable.

We're going to continue making the case for a fairer deal for Britain across the media. We'll hold this government's feet to the fire when others are too afraid to. Conference has been a fantastic opportunity to do just that - see you in spring!