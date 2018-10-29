Liberal Democrats

A Fairer Share for All Working Group

By Sarah Dixon on October 29, 2018

This group is currently taking evidence and will prepare a consultation paper for this Spring Conference 2019.

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Paul Noblet
Paul, Head of Public Affairs for Centrepoint, leads various lobby and policy campaigns on a range of issues that are affecting homeless young people. This includes, welfare reform and affordable housing. Before he joined Centrepoint in 2010, he was a  cabinet member for regeneration in a Southwark. 

Members of the group:
Simon Beswick
Julia Bird
Ashley Cartman
Adam Corlett
Helen Cross
Anusha Dinakara Babu
Iain Donaldson
Richard Griffiths
Jeremy Hargreaves
Melanie Hudson
Lizzie Jewkes
David Jones
Andy Konieczko
Lucy Marsden
Tom Purvis
Clive Sneddon

 

