A More Caring Society Working Group

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Spring Conference 2022 and the final paper will be ready for Autumn Conference 2022.
The group's remit is set out here.
Chair: Baroness Judith Jolly
Judith has been a Liberal Democrat peer since 2011, and previously served as Health Spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords from 2017 to 2020.
Members of the Group:
Baroness Judith Jolly (chair)
Cllr Lucy Nethsingha (vice-chair)
Dr Mohsin Khan (vice-chair)
Baroness Sal Brinton
David Akerman
Cllr Mike Bell
Simon Hairsnape
Charley Hasted
Julie Adnams Hatch
Kevin Langford
Oliver Mills
Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed
Linus Mortlock
Cllr Sarah Osborne
Jim Pilling
Ron Tindall
Max Von Thun-Yoshioka