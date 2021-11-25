Liberal Democrats

A More Caring Society Working Group

By Joseph Wright on November 25, 2021

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Spring Conference 2022 and the final paper will be ready for Autumn Conference 2022.

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Baroness Judith Jolly

Judith has been a Liberal Democrat peer since 2011, and previously served as Health Spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords from 2017 to 2020.

Members of the Group:

Baroness Judith Jolly (chair)

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha (vice-chair)

Dr Mohsin Khan (vice-chair)

Baroness Sal Brinton

David Akerman

Cllr Mike Bell

Simon Hairsnape

Charley Hasted

Julie Adnams Hatch

Kevin Langford

Oliver Mills

Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed

Linus Mortlock

Cllr Sarah Osborne

Jim Pilling

Ron Tindall

Max Von Thun-Yoshioka

