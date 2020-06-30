Liberal Democrats

UK Government must act swiftly on Hong Kong

China has passed a controversial sweeping national security law giving it new powers over Hong Kong

By Alistair Carmichael MP, Jun 30, 2020 12:06

This new law crushes what was left of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework.
It destroys Hong Kong as we know it.

The UK government must now act swiftly to uphold the promises we made during the Handover.

The people of Hong Kong must immediately be given the right to live in the UK, with a pathway to citizenship. It is not good enough for this offer to only apply to BNO status holders and their dependents, as the Government have so far suggested. This leaves behind many young Hong Kongers who have been at the centre of the calls for democracy.

The Government need to go further. All Hong Kongers must have their rights and freedoms protected, regardless of BNO status. 

Liberal Democrats are urging the UK government to ensure that no one is left behind.

It is time to step up and stand with Hong Kong.

