Action to Improve Air Quality

Air pollution is to blame for nearly 40,000 deaths each year in the UK.

Everyone has the right to clean air, but it’s a right many people in the UK are unable to realise. The Conservatives have repeatedly failed to take meaningful action to address this killer.

Our national limits for nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter are set at four times the level of the World Health Organisation guidelines. 1 in 4 pupils attend schools in areas over air pollution limits. And the UK has broken air pollution limits for a decade, costing the NHS billions to treat people affected.

We need to ensure that the right to clean air is one which people can realise.

That’s why today Liberal Democrat members have passed a new policy calling for:

The implementation or extension of Clean Air Zones, like that in my local authority of Bath, which was the first in the UK outside London.

The introduction of legally binding national limits for particulate matter and other pollutants at or below current WHO guidelines.

Funding to support buses, taxis and private hire vehicles to switch to clean fuels.



Increased funding to local authorities to tackle air pollution.

Empowering local authorities to: Install more pollution sensors near major roads and at every urban school.

Publicise local air quality issues including publishing live pollution levels from their pollution sensors.





Reducing air pollution is vital for the health of everyone in the UK, particularly children.