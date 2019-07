July's edition of Ad Lib Magazine is now out!



We've got a bunch of content for you this time around - talking to councillors, new MEPs and new Lib Dem MP Chuka Umunna amongst others.

Not only that, but we've got the lowdown on the leadership election from both candidates - it's a really good read.

Is there anything you'd like included in the next edition? Don't hesitate to get in touch - let us know at membership@libdems.org.uk.

Just click below to have a browse - we hope you enjoy!

