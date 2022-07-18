Administrative & Constituency Manager

Responsible to: Tim Farron MP and the Westmorland, Furness and Eden Liberal Democrats

Salary: £25,000 pa

Hours: 37.5 per week

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Kendal, Cumbria

Closing date: 6pm on Friday, 2 September 2022

This is a split role position with Tim Farron MP and the Westmorland, Furness and Eden Liberal Democrats to manage the busy constituency office in the centre of Kendal, co-ordinate work in and for the constituency, and support the work of the MP and local party and staff. To report regularly to the MP and the Local Party Executive and advise on such measures as are needed to ensure delivery to a high standard against agreed plans and targets.

Apply to Tina Perkins at [email protected] with no more than 2-page CV and 1-page covering letter, stating specifically how your experience and skills match the job role.

Brief written exercises and interviews will be held at Tim Farron’s constituency office on Friday, 9 September 2022. Start date will ideally be as soon as possible.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

