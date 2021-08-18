Global leaders should hang their heads in shame.

We’ve all watched the heartbreaking scenes at Kabul Airport showing citizens of Afghanistan trying to escape from the terror of the Taliban. Their situation is desperate.

It has never been more urgent to secure a corridor escape route to an international border. Kabul airport cannot be the only route out of the country. We must work with our international allies to make this happen before it’s too late. (2/3) — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) August 17, 2021

Women and girls will suffer particularly from the return of this barbaric regime. Those who have helped build a better country for themselves are terrified of the Taliban knocking on their doors in the dead of night.

It is now or never to save lives from the terror of the Taliban. The Government must step up and urgently offer a new home to Afghan refugees who’ve been forced to flee theirs.

Women in public life, such as MPs, government officials, and those who fought for and allowed girls to attend school, must be the priority.

Today the Government has announced a resettlement scheme, but its commitment of 5,000 scrapes the barrel. And their ‘long term’ commitment of 20,000 pushes this into the long grass when Afghans need help here, now, today.

The time for talking has passed. Now is the time for action.

In the UK, we have a proud history of providing sanctuary to those in need.

We must show leadership and compassion now to protect those at the time they need it most.

This means providing urgent help for locally-employed staff; those who helped UK forces, UK aid, and civil society in Afghanistan.

It is now or never.