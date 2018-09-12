ALDC Volunteer Officer

Salary: £26,470-£30,756 per annum

Hours: Full time

Location: Manchester

Closing Date: 24 September 2018

ALDC – Liberal Democrat Campaigners and Councillors are looking to recruit a new Volunteering Officer.

This is an exciting new post which will look to grow and manage ALDC’s pool of volunteers.



Our aim is to make a big difference to the campaigning capacity of Liberal Democrats by providing significantly more training and other support, but we can only do this by growing our team of volunteers.



We’re looking for someone who understands campaigning for the Liberal Democrats and how important volunteers are to take us to our biggest ever team of volunteers.