Liberal Democrats

ALDC Campaigns Officer

By Amy Westcott on November 15, 2018

Job Description

Location: Salford, Manchester (ALDC HQ)

Salary:£25,951 to £30,153

Benefits: 8% pension contribution

The Association of Liberal Democrat Candidates and Councillors (ALDC) is  looking for an experienced Liberal Democrat campaigner who will be able to help provide first class support and resources to help Liberal Democrats campaign and win elections. 

Closing Date: 12 noon, 26 November 2018

How to apply


Applications should be in writing to the Chief Executive, Tim Pickstone. Please send this by email
to tim.pickstone@aldc.org.


Please write explaining why you wish to be considered for the post and address key points from
the person specification. Please also enclose a short Curriculum Vitae which should include at least
two referees – one of whom should be your current or most recent employer. We may contact
your referees before your interview unless you tell us otherwise.

 

