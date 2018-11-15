ALDC Fundraising and Sponsorship Officer

Location: Salford, Manchester (ALDC HQ)

Salary:£25,951 to £30,153

Benefits: 8% pension contribution

The Association of Liberal Democrat Candidates and Councillors (ALDC) is looking for someone who has the experience and enthusiasm to help us grow our income. There is a lot of scope in different areas, but we expect the biggest growth to come from fundraising from our existing membership, as well as from sponsorship and commercial opportunities.

Closing Date: 12 noon, 26 November 2018

How to apply



Applications should be in writing to the Chief Executive, Tim Pickstone. Please send this by email

to tim.pickstone@aldc.org.



Please write explaining why you wish to be considered for the post and address key points from

the person specification. Please also enclose a short Curriculum Vitae which should include at least

two referees – one of whom should be your current or most recent employer. We may contact

your referees before your interview unless you tell us otherwise.