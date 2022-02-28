Candidate notice, ALDE and Liberal International Committee Elections 2022

Call for Candidates to stand in ALDE and Liberal International Committee Elections (volunteer positions).

The ALDE Party and Liberal International both hold their next Congresses in June and their committees will face re-election. Accordingly, Federal International Relations Committee (FIRC) is seeking potential candidates to serve on these committees.

Closing date: 15 March

The following opportunities are available;

ALDE Party Bureau – this is the political leadership of the ALDE Party, and most, but not all, current Bureau members have parliamentary experience. A high level of political experience, preferably with a European dimension, is an advantage. If nominated, the candidate will take part in an election where the electorate will consist of the delegates to the ALDE Party Congress, which takes place on 2-4 June in Dublin. Our nominee will be required to attend the event in person and should expect to campaign amongst our sister party delegates for their votes.

ALDE Party Financial Advisory Committee – technical knowledge on party finance and organisation, combined with some political experience is an advantage. The Committee meets twice per year and the term of office is two years. Meetings take place in various European cities, mostly in Brussels.

Liberal International Human Rights Committee

Liberal International Climate Justice Committee

Liberal International Fair Trade Working Group

For each of these, an interest in, and demonstrable technical knowledge of, the subjects is required.

All applications will be considered by the Federal International Relations Committee, and a shortlist of potential candidates will be offered an opportunity to make a presentation to the members of the Committee.

For more information, or to notify us of your interest, please contact FIRC Secretary, Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett, by email at [email protected]. Applications should be in the form of a two- hundred word statement and should reach Adrian by 15 March.