Allegations against Cambridge Analytica must be investigated

Today's New York Times alleges that Cambridge Analytica 'harvested' 50 million Facebook profiles in a potentially huge data breach.

If these allegations against Cambridge Analytica are correct then it is a shocking betrayal of people's personal data.



If this data was then actively exploited for political gain it is both underhand and immoral.

This whistleblower has made serious allegations of what would be dodgy practices. They must now be investigated.



My fear is this could be the tip of the iceberg and all campaign work linked to Cambridge Analytica must now be scrutinised, including any links to elections in the UK.