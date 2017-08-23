Amber Rudd must apologise for EU deportation letters

The Home Office today admitted up to 100 letters have been sent in error to EU nationals living in the UK, ordering them to leave the country or face deportation.

By Edward Davey, Aug 23, 2017 2:08

Amber Rudd should apologise to up to 100 EU nationals who were mistakenly sent official letters threatening them with deportation.

These letters shame Britain. EU nationals who have made their lives here are already facing huge uncertainty over Brexit. 

It is appalling that some are now being officially threatened with deportation.

This catastrophic error is a sign of the chaos and incompetence at the heart of this Conservative government.

Amber Rudd should personally write to apologise to each of those affected and ensure they are fully reimbursed for any legal costs incurred.

