Another disastrous Brexit deal

The government has put another Brexit deal together. But no deal is as strong as the one we currently have - as members of the European Union

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 17, 2019 5:10

It seems Boris Johnson has managed to cobble together yet another disastrous Brexit deal.

It remains to be seen if he can get the deal passed by the House of Commons, but we already know two things for certain:

  1. Whatever deal Johnson proposes, it’s not as good as the one we have now as a member of the EU.
  2. We will not stop fighting to stop Brexit.

But as we saw three times before, agreeing a deal is only the start of the process. He still needs to get his deal through Parliament. 

And Boris Johnson hasn’t exactly got a great track record on that.

So far in his career as Prime Minister, he’s only won one vote in the Commons and currently has a majority of -45.

We will use every option available to give you the right to stop Brexit in its tracks.

If any Brexit deal comes to the House of Commons, we will add an amendment for it to be put to you, in a People’s Vote. 

And then will we campaign to remain in the EU.

This fight isn’t over. And we’ll never stop fighting to stop Brexit and keep us in the EU.

That’s because we know that Boris Johnson’s deal is bad for our economy, bad for our environmental standards, and bad for our workers’ rights.

Whether it’s this deal or the last one, there is no deal as good as the one we have, as a member of the EU.

