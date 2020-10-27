Federal and English Appeals Panel Volunteers

The English Party is seeking 3 fair-minded, curious and insightful volunteers to become our state representatives on the Federal Appeals Panel. By virtue of their appointment to the Federal Appeals Panel, they will also become the Chair and Vice Chairs of the English Appeals Panel.

Applications close on 8th November 2020.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact the Chair of the English Finance and Administration Committee:

Richard Flowers at richard.flowers.2801@gmail.com

Please apply by email attaching: