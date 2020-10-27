Federal and English Appeals Panel Volunteers

The English Party is seeking 3 fair-minded, curious and insightful volunteers to become our state representatives on the Federal Appeals Panel. By virtue of their appointment to the Federal Appeals Panel, they will also become the Chair and Vice Chairs of the English Appeals Panel.
Applications close on 8th November 2020.
It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.
For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact the Chair of the English Finance and Administration Committee:
Richard Flowers at richard.flowers.2801@gmail.com
Please apply by email attaching:
- A copy of your CV;
- A Covering Letter no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please write your name on top of your supporting statement and specify whether you wish to be considered for the role of EAP Chair.
- Please ensure we have the means to contact you by phone and email.
- You may be called for an interview by EFAC. This will be conducted remotely using zoom.