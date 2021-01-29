Liberal Democrats

Appointment of Party Treasurer - volunteer role

By Aisha Naushahi on January 29, 2021

Location: Flexible but with frequent London based requirements 

Time requirement:  flexible, with meetings at various times of the day

Remuneration: N/A this is a volunteer role

 

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

jack.coulson@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

  • A copy of your CV, including complete work history. 
  • A Covering Letter, no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.