JOB SPECIFICATION

Job Title: Assistant to the Chief Executive

Responsible to: Chief Executive

Salary: £26-35,000 pa

Contract: Full-time, 3 Months contract

Location: LDHQ, Westminster, London

Closing Date: Wednesday 25th September, midday

Purpose of job

This position is at the administrative centre of Liberal Democrat HQ and filling it effectively will be essential to our preparations for future campaigns and elections.

The post-holder will manage the CEO’s correspondence e-mails, diary and meetings, papers and briefings, look after their guests and professional relationships, and provide executive assistance carrying out management functions across the party.

They will provide administrative support to the party’s senior management team, coordinating their meetings, facilitating business management projects and supporting the wider work of LDHQ.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

natalia.villazan@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Interview/Start Dates

Interviews will take place in the w/c on 30 September 2019.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.