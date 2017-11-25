Australia's trade warning proves that leaving the EU is no panacea

There are real concerns that the UK is going to struggle to strike any deals that come remotely close to the benefits we enjoy as a member of the EU.

By Tom Brake, Nov 25, 2017 11:11

Speaking on the Today programme, Australian trade minister Steve Cobbio criticised the government's post-Brexit trade plans to split food import quotas between the UK and the EU.

Yet again the government has been warned that isolating ourselves from the EU is not the straightforward panacea dreamt of by Brextremists.

This is another reason why the British public must have a vote on the terms of this messy divorce, including the option of an Exit from Brexit.

