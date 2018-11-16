New Brexit Campaign Pack

For over two years now Liberal Democrats have led the fight to give the people the final say on the deal with the option to remain in the EU.

Parliament has seen the deal that Theresa May has cobbled together. We have a real chance to derail the Conservatives’ damaging and chaotic Brexit.

So this Autumn, I’m are asking you to do three simple things:

Today we're launching our Autumn Campaign Pack. We’ve got the leaflets, postcards, scripts and emails all designed to make it even easier you to campaign against this damaging Brexit.



Get the pack Continue to knock on doors and deliver our latest Exit from Brexit leaflets. We need to repeat our message that we would give people the final say. All the information about how you identify the right people to talk to can be found in the pack.



Host an Action Day on 24 or 25th November. The Autumn Campaign Pack walks you step-by-step through the process of holding a successful action day. It’s vital we keep up the pressure and one way of doing this is continuing to deliver on volume our message on Brexit – that we want to give people the final say on Brexit, with the option to remain in Europe.



Add or find your event

The tide is turning, with more and more voters backing our campaign. But we need you to do even more this Autumn to keep up the pressure and ensure we give the people the chance to Exit from Brexit.