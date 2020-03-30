Liberal Democrats

Plans for Autumn Conference on hold

The Federal Board is reviewing plans for conference and have put plans for Autumn Conference on hold.

By Mark Pack, Mar 30, 2020 11:03

In the light of the coronavirus epidemic, the Federal Board has decided to put on hold plans for the preparation of a traditional party conference in the autumn and will make a final decision on whether to cancel the event in May.

In the meantime, the Federal Conference Committee will consider the feasibility of an online event, which might include some elements of a formal conference.

Part of that will be the way in which the key elements of party accountability might operate online if a traditional party conference did not go ahead.

A final decision will be made in May once those plans have been developed, taking into account both what is practical to organise online and the latest state of public health advice about large groups gathering together.

In the meantime, party members, supporters and other attendees are advised against booking any travel or accommodation for the autumn conference.

