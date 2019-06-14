Campaign with us in London

Liberal Democrats

Can't make it to Brecon? You can help us elect a new Lib Dem MP from wherever you are!

By Naomi Farhi, Jun 14, 2019 3:06

If you're not down in Brecon and Radnorshire campaigning on the doorstep with the fantastic Jane Dodds and team,
there's still a very important way you can help us win.

Every week (often twice a week), we welcome volunteers at Lib Dem HQ in London who come and help us phone canvass.

You don't need any experience and we love to see new faces join us!

After doorknocking, phone canvassing is the most effective way of winning elections.

During the locals, we made over 20,000 calls to voters. We won every single ward we called.

During European elections, we made well over 40,000 calls. Now we have 16 MEPs.

Our volunteer phone-bankers have helped make party history by helping us win our best ever local and European election results.

You can help us win the next victory for the party.

We have a strong chance of recalling the Brexiter Tory MP in Brecon and Radnorshire after he misused his expenses.

Come along to one of our phone banks and see what it's all about.

And if you need a better reason than electing another Lib Dem MP, there's free pizza!

Make sure to RSVP:

20th June  25th June 

2nd July 11th July

16th July

