Get the inside track on how we're doing in Brecon and Radnorshire

Do you get excited by a big by-election? Do you want the inside track on how we are performing?

We are setting up a new email list to give you just that – a first-hand account from the Campaign Managers and candidates of how we are performing in big Parliamentary by-elections and most importantly how you can help.

If you want to know how you can help translate our local and European success into more Parliamentary wins, please sign up today.

Sign up now

We’re in the middle of a recall petition in Brecon and Radnorshire and if we achieve 5,303 signatures, we look set for a by-election in June/July.

This is a huge opportunity for the Liberal Democrats to get an MP back in Wales and see the fantastic Jane Dodds elected to Parliament.

I know Jane and the team want to turn Brecon and Radnorshire Lib Dem gold again but to do this they need your help.

Teams of volunteers have already been busily delivering leaflets and canvassing since the Conservative MP’s conviction, helping kick our campaign off to a flying start.

Brecon and Radnorshire is an incredible opportunity for our party and, with your help we will be able to deliver a political earthquake.

If you want to find out more about this by-election and others, please sign up today.