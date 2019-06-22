BREAKING: By-election in Brecon and Radnorshire

We have a by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire!

The current MP, a hard Tory Brexiter, has been overwhelmingly recalled by his constituents.

And if we take this seat off the Tories and they may lose their working majority in the Commons.

Brecon and Radnorshire is a seat that we held until 2015, and we hold the Welsh Assembly Member seat.

This is an election we can win.

Now we have a golden opportunity to do things differently. The clear choice in this by-election is between the Conservatives, whose chaos and infighting is letting our communities down, and a better future for our area with the @WelshLibDems. — Jane Dodds 🏴🇪🇺🔶 (@DoddsJane) June 21, 2019

As the campaign manager of the 2016 Richmond Park by-election, I know that what makes the biggest difference is help early on.

We need your help right now to get off to a flying start and get another Lib Dem MP in Parliament.

Can you join us in Brecon and Radnorshire this weekend or come by in the next ten days?

I'm in

And if you can't make it, can you help us secure a big victory by giving what you can today?