Liberal Democrats

Back a no confidence vote

Help us call on Jeremy Corbyn to back a no confidence vote in this shambolic government

By Robin Rea, Dec 19, 2018 10:12

The union flag flying next to the EU flag.

Last night the Liberal Democrats tabled a cross-party motion of no confidence in the Conservative Government.

The Liberal Democrats have led the fight to give the people the final say on Brexit for two years.

Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn has helped the Conservatives deliver Brexit. The motion of no confidence could remove one of Corbyn’s last excuses not to back a People’s Vote.

At the moment, the Government doesn’t have to allow this motion to be debated before Christmas. But if Jeremy Corbyn adds his name to the motion, then the Conservatives will be forced to allow this debate and vote straight away.

Will you call on Jeremy Corbyn to step up to the plate and support the motion of no confidence:

Tweet Jeremy Corbyn
Share post on Facebook


Or click here to email Jeremy Corbyn at leader@labour.org.uk

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy