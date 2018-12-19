Back a no confidence vote

Last night the Liberal Democrats tabled a cross-party motion of no confidence in the Conservative Government.

The Liberal Democrats have led the fight to give the people the final say on Brexit for two years.

Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn has helped the Conservatives deliver Brexit. The motion of no confidence could remove one of Corbyn’s last excuses not to back a People’s Vote.

At the moment, the Government doesn’t have to allow this motion to be debated before Christmas. But if Jeremy Corbyn adds his name to the motion, then the Conservatives will be forced to allow this debate and vote straight away.

Or click here to email Jeremy Corbyn at leader@labour.org.uk