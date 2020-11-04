MPs must use their last chance to back farmers

British farmers are the lifeblood of our country, they are the guardians of our landscapes, vital partners in the fight against climate change, all while producing the high quality food that fills our cupboards.

The Government is putting our high food standards at risk.

However, the Government is happy to risk all that.

They’ve rejected several attempts by Parliament to ensure that imported food is produced to the same high standards that British farmers work towards.

If this doesn’t happen the risk is our farmers are undercut by food produced to standards that simply would not be acceptable in the UK.

It means imported meat being produced using practices that have long been banned in the UK, it means importing food grown on deforested land that used to be a diverse rainforest. This is unacceptable.

🗳️Today MPs will vote again on the #AgricultureBill.



It doesn't need to be this way. If MPs are to truly back British farmers, they must vote to ensure any post-Brexit trade deals meet UK animal welfare and food safety rules.

Liberal Democrats are therefore urging MPs to back British farmers by voting to maintain our high standards for imported food when the Agriculture Bill returns to the Commons today.

MPs must vote to ensure that imported food is produced to the same high standards that British farmers work towards.

If passed it ensures that our farmers can continue to produce the food without worrying that they will be driven out of business by food produced to lower standards.

Liberal Democrats back British farming and want to work in partnership with our farmers to help cut greenhouse gas emissions, support the recovery of our natural environment all while continuing to produce the food that fills our cupboards.

If MPs truly back British farmers, they must vote to ensure any post-Brexit trade deals meet UK animal welfare and food safety rules.