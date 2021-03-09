Doorstep campaigning is now allowed in England - and it’s never been more important to get out there

So many mentioned their appreciation for the phone calls and leaflets from us throughout the pandemic. But nothing beats being able to speak to people face-to-face.

But nothing beats being able to speak to people face-to-face

In Chessington, people were telling me how angry they are about the derisory 1% pay rise for NHS workers. Boris Johnson and the Tories will clap the NHS when it suits them. But their pay offer is nothing more than a slap in the face in return for the months of tireless dedication shown by our NHS heroes.

It was also clear how appreciated our Lib Dem work locally has been - whether our relentless work getting a ramp installed at Chessington South station or securing funding for a brand new medical centre, people knew that, at every turn, it was the local Liberal Democrats that could be relied upon to bring about the change they wanted to see in their area.

It was the local Liberal Democrats that could be relied upon to bring about the change they wanted to see

For some, the last few months have been the hardest in their lives. They've felt isolated and forgotten. A chat with a friendly face can brighten someone’s day. More than this, it’s about putting Lib Dem values into action. Showing we care about our communities by listening to people’s concerns and then acting on them.

We have just eight weeks until polling day. Every voter we speak to between now and polling day will help us WIN.

Every voter we speak to between now and polling day will help us WIN

The Party has produced guidelines for how campaigning can be done in a safe and compliant way - please make sure you refer to these before planning any campaigning activity. It’s never been more important to look after yourselves and each other.

We owe it to our local communities to elect lots of Liberal Democrats this May. My message to anyone who’s anxious about the reception they might get on the doorstep is to get out there! You’re in for a pleasant surprise.