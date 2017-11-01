Ban on letting fees must not leave any loopholes for letting agents to exploit

The government has introduced draft legislation to ban letting agent fees in a victory for the Liberal Democrats, who called for the change in a Private Members' Bill last year.

By Liberal Democrats, Nov 01, 2017 3:11

Wera Hobouse.

Wera Hobhouse MP, Liberal Democrat Communities and Local Government Spokesperson, commented:

"I very much welcome the ban on lettings fees and the cap on deposits, which Liberal Democrats have long been campaigning for.
"The detail of this legislation must now be looked at closely to ensure that there are no loopholes which unscrupulous letting agents could exploit.

"The ban must include all types of fees, so that they can't simply be renamed and still charged to tenants.
"The next steps are to address the instability of renting by introducing longer tenancies and making it easier for renters to get on the property ladder."

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */