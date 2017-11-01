Ban on letting fees must not leave any loopholes for letting agents to exploit

Wera Hobhouse MP, Liberal Democrat Communities and Local Government Spokesperson, commented:

"I very much welcome the ban on lettings fees and the cap on deposits, which Liberal Democrats have long been campaigning for.

"The detail of this legislation must now be looked at closely to ensure that there are no loopholes which unscrupulous letting agents could exploit.

"The ban must include all types of fees, so that they can't simply be renamed and still charged to tenants.

"The next steps are to address the instability of renting by introducing longer tenancies and making it easier for renters to get on the property ladder."