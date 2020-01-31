Could you be a Lib Dem candidate?

Being a Liberal Democrat candidate is a rewarding way to make a difference anywhere from your local town council to nationally in Westminster. Our new candidates process makes it far easier to get the ball rolling on your application. If you’re thinking of standing, we have just made it easier for you to apply! There is a link to a short form below that you can use to express interest.

Our candidates process is designed to be inclusive and transparent. You won’t be judged based on who you know or what qualifications you have. We’re more interested in your skills and capabilities, which can come from your political, work, voluntary or social life!

Expressing interest in becoming a councillor

You can use the form below to express interest in being a council candidate - your local party will receive a notification that you’re interested and will be in touch with further details. With your permission, your information will also be shared with the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors (ALDC), who can offer guidance and advice on how to become a Lib Dem councillor.

Expressing interest in becoming a Parliamentary or Assembly candidate

Becoming a parliamentary or assembly candidate is a three-stage process. Firstly, you should register your interest using the same form below. with various Lib Dem groups like the Parliamentary Candidates Association and the Campaign for Gender Balance where relevant, who can provide support with your application.

We welcome applications from people from all walks of life: there is no such thing as a typical Lib Dem candidate

You will then receive an email about the candidate application process, which will also contain an application form for you to tell us about yourself. After completing this form, you will be invited to a Candidate Assessment Day, where you’ll take part in a mix of written and spoken exercises, and a panel of impartial assessors will let you know how you did within two weeks.

That might sound quite intimidating, but the friendly staff in the Diversity, Candidates and Talent Support team are here to help. You can chat to them about the process and what to expect, and they can answer any questions you might have about being a candidate.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to representing the diversity of our communities. There is specific support available for applicants from under-represented groups, to help you through the process and beyond, if you become an approved candidate. We welcome applications from people from all walks of life: there is no such thing as a typical Lib Dem candidate. We want you to bring your unique background, talents and experiences to the party.

It couldn’t be easier to start your candidate journey. Simply fill out this short form to let us know a bit about you and which role(s) you’d like to apply for and we’ll be in touch about getting your application going!

Apply now