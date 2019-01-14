We all remember waking up to that awful result two and a half years ago. We were all braced for uncertainty. But nobody could have predicted how disastrously the wheels came off the Brexit wagon. Warnings of food and medicine shortages. Tearing up vital environmental laws. Becoming rule takers, not rule makers.

Brexit isn't what Leavers promised it would be. It's become a national embarrassment.



The Lib Dems have been fighting for a second referendum for over two years - and we're winning. Just 20% of the public agreed with us two years ago but now a majority of people want a final say. Over 200,000 people have signed our Exit from Brexit petition.

I'm proud to be launching our new short film - "Demand Better than Brexit". It's not just a rallying call against leaving the EU - it's a celebration of an open, equal Britain. It's not too late to win that back. You can watch it here:





Labour and the Tories are bogged down in civil war but we're united; Brexit is bad for Britain. There's no deal better than the one we have as EU members.



Theresa May's botched deal makes us rule takers, not rule makers.



No deal would be disastrous for jobs, our infrastructure and our NHS. The Government's pushing it as the only other option but it's wrong - it's a conscious choice.



A People's Vote is the only sensible way out.