We must fight for better democracy

Voting reform is not about the electoral advantage of any party.
It is about better democracy.
As politicians we have a responsibility to ensure voters across the UK do not feel disenfranchised.
In this election the Liberal Democrats increased their vote share by 4%, more than any other party, but achieved fewer seats in Parliament.
In comparison, the Conservatives increased their vote share by just 1% and achieved a huge majority.
This election result does reflect the votes millions made across our country.
However, a healthy democracy also relies on a strong and functioning opposition.
The Liberal Democrats will continue to hold Boris Johnson's government to account and fight for an inclusive, open and democratic society.