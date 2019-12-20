Liberal Democrats

We must fight for better democracy

The Electoral Reform Society's research into the recent election shows that the need for electoral reform is only getting stronger.

By Wera Hobhouse, Dec 20, 2019 4:12

Voting reform is not about the electoral advantage of any party.

It is about better democracy.

As politicians we have a responsibility to ensure voters across the UK do not feel disenfranchised.

In this election the Liberal Democrats increased their vote share by 4%, more than any other party, but achieved fewer seats in Parliament.

In comparison, the Conservatives increased their vote share by just 1% and achieved a huge majority.



This election result does reflect the votes millions made across our country.

However, a healthy democracy also relies on a strong and functioning opposition.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to hold Boris Johnson's government to account and fight for an inclusive, open and democratic society.

