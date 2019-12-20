We must fight for better democracy

Voting reform is not about the electoral advantage of any party.

It is about better democracy.

As politicians we have a responsibility to ensure voters across the UK do not feel disenfranchised.



In this election the Liberal Democrats increased their vote share by 4%, more than any other party, but achieved fewer seats in Parliament.

In comparison, the Conservatives increased their vote share by just 1% and achieved a huge majority.





This election result does reflect the votes millions made across our country.



However, a healthy democracy also relies on a strong and functioning opposition.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to hold Boris Johnson's government to account and fight for an inclusive, open and democratic society.