Liberal Democrats welcome President Biden and Vice President Harris

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey shared his relief that the new Democratic President will lead America back into the Paris Agreement.

Perhaps the most important news is that Biden will reverse Donald Trump’s disastrous climate policies and bring the US back into the Paris Agreement.



I look forward to the Biden Administration bringing America back to this global struggle, where Trump had failed to do so. (2/4) — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 20, 2021

Ed has called on Boris Johnson to extend the offer of an official state visit to President Biden as soon as possible, to coordinate urgent action on the climate crisis.

I have called on the Prime Minister to invite President Biden for a state visit so we can work together to end the climate emergency.https://t.co/5NNS6RoTrI (3/4) — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 20, 2021

Layla Moran shared her excitement on a the new Biden administration bringing some reason and calm during turbulent times.

Not been this excited about a #InaugurationDay since Obama. It feels like the righting of the ship after over half a decade of hurricane level disruption. The water may yet be choppy, but Biden will be a much calmer, more considered presence on the world stage. — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) January 20, 2021

Layla and our candidate for Mayor of London, Luisa Porritt, also noted the historic nature of Kamala Harris' swearing in as Vice President.

History being made as @KamalaHarris is sworn in as @VP. Congratulations and best of luck to her as she continues her journey of breaking barriers and leading the way. Today is for girls and women everywhere. #InaugurationDay — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) January 20, 2021

As the ceremony concluded, more our MPs reflected on this momentous occasion.

Joe Biden inaugurated as 46th president of the United States



The peaceful handover of power from one party to another is one of the most important part of democracy



Today I finally allow myself to sigh a sigh of relief



Looking forward to a little bit of calm — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 (@Wera_Hobhouse) January 20, 2021

The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will give heart to liberals around the world. After four years in which Donald Trump has been a byword for division, it is a time for partnership and rebuilding once more. #InaugurationDay — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) January 20, 2021

“We’ll lead not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.”



Wise and powerful words from President Joe Biden. — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) January 20, 2021

Enormous congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris on being sworn into office 🇺🇲



An historically important day for humanity, decency and democracy. #Inauguration2021 https://t.co/YcjMepETuG — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) January 20, 2021

Across the Liberal Democrat family people shared their hope for the new Biden administration.

The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will give heart to liberals around the world. After four years in which Donald Trump has been a byword for division, it is a time for partnership and rebuilding once more. #InaugurationDay — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) January 20, 2021

History is made. What a moment for us all. pic.twitter.com/V01HzsER3S — Caroline Pidgeon 🔶 (@CarolinePidgeon) January 20, 2021

Thankfully, competence and dignity restored. So much better for America and for the world. #BidenHarris https://t.co/xCiIwi9R9V — ChukaUmunna (@ChukaUmunna) January 20, 2021

So wonderful, and deeply emotional, to watch Kamala sworn in. A new beginning for the USA #InaugurationDay https://t.co/cUvj2TKDKG — Luciana Berger (@lucianaberger) January 20, 2021

As someone who works in Diversity and Inclusion, seeing @KamalaHarris take the oath of office is a moment that will stay with me for the rest of my life. #Inauguration2021 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/squBpTqITE — Nadya Fadih-Phoenix 🔸🏳️‍🌈🇱🇧🎴🇪🇺 (@NFadPho) January 20, 2021