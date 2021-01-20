Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats welcome President Biden and Vice President Harris

As the world welcomes President Biden and Vice President Harris, Liberal Democrats celebrate the turning of a page in America.

By Liberal Democrats, Jan 20, 2021 6:01

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey shared his relief that the new Democratic President will lead America back into the Paris Agreement.

 

Ed has called on Boris Johnson to extend the offer of an official state visit to President Biden as soon as possible, to coordinate urgent action on the climate crisis.

Layla Moran shared her excitement on a the new Biden administration bringing some reason and calm during turbulent times.

Layla and our candidate for Mayor of London, Luisa Porritt, also noted the historic nature of Kamala Harris' swearing in as Vice President.

As the ceremony concluded, more our MPs reflected on this momentous occasion.

Across the Liberal Democrat family people shared their hope for the new Biden administration.

