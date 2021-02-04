Liberal Democrats

Bin the Referendum Bill - Facebook Ads Bulk Buy

Helping you reach voters in your area with adverts on Facebook and Instagram.

By Robin Rea, Feb 04, 2021 5:02

We all know how tough it has been over the last year. Thousands of lives have been lost, even more jobs have gone and we haven’t been able to see our loved ones.

We need to put the recovery first with a needle-sharp focus on creating jobs for young people, cutting NHS waiting times, making our education the best again and tackling the climate crisis.

We cannot let independence distract us from putting the recovery first, but that’s exactly what the SNP are doing.

The Liberal Democrats have launched a campaign to bin the referendum bill and all planning for a referendum - we need to put the recovery first, not divide our country even further.

That’s why we’re offering a new bulk-buy deal on digital advertising.

To view details of this bulk-buy deal, you need to be registered for the Campaign Hub.

If you have already registered, you check out the detail here

View

You can register for the Campaign Hub here

Register

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.