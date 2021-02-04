Bin the Referendum Bill - Facebook Ads Bulk Buy

We all know how tough it has been over the last year. Thousands of lives have been lost, even more jobs have gone and we haven’t been able to see our loved ones.

We need to put the recovery first with a needle-sharp focus on creating jobs for young people, cutting NHS waiting times, making our education the best again and tackling the climate crisis.

We cannot let independence distract us from putting the recovery first, but that’s exactly what the SNP are doing.

The Liberal Democrats have launched a campaign to bin the referendum bill and all planning for a referendum - we need to put the recovery first, not divide our country even further.

