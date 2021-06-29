Liberal Democrats

The Chancellor must fix the black hole in business support

Small businesses face a black hole in support, risking thousands of closures and job losses.

By Christine Jardine, Jun 29, 2021 10:06

Why support them for this long and then not see them through to the end?

Furlough is beginning to taper away and the business rates holiday is also coming to an end on July 1st. However, restrictions are set to remain in place until 19th July.

This Government seems incapable of hearing the many voices telling them loudly and clearly how desperately small businesses need support to help them cope with the extra period of restrictions, and beyond.

It is completely incomprehensible that the Chancellor is prepared to end so many of the support mechanisms before firms even have a chance to open their doors and start trading.

The Chancellor has taken his eye off the ball and needs to come up with a long term plan before it is too late.

Why support them for this long and then not see them through to the end?

The black-hole in business support they have created is particularly unfair to the night-time economy, which is being forced to set aside thousands of pounds before able to welcome a single customer.

The Chancellor has taken his eye off the ball and needs to come up with a long term plan before it is too late.

Thousands of closures and job losses are at stake.

 

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].