Today is UK Black Pride, a day to hear from and celebrate those of us who live in the BAME-LGBT intersection.
I am one of these people.
My name is Nadya Phoenix and I am on the board of the newly established Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality.
Coming out was a long, and at times very lonely road for me. It took attending an Arab Lesbian/Bisexual event for me to realise that I was not alone. It was a massive step in accepting my sexuality and myself.
This is why intersectional celebrations like Black Pride are so important. For a long time, the voices of those experiencing compounding marginalisation were the ones we did not hear from at all.
I’m proud to live in a Britain that is fighting to change that. I hope you will join me in this fight.
I wish you a very happy Black Pride.
Nadya Phoenix
PS – You can find out more about the work of the LDCRE here and join us here