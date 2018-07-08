Black Pride

Secretary of the newly formly Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality talks about her experience as someone who is BAME and LGBT, and why events like Black Pride are so important

By Nadya Phoenix, Jul 08, 2018 9:07

Today is UK Black Pride, a day to hear from and celebrate those of us who live in the BAME-LGBT intersection.

I am one of these people. nadya-phoenix.png

My name is Nadya Phoenix and I am on the board of the newly established Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality. 

Coming out was a long, and at times very lonely road for me. It took attending an Arab Lesbian/Bisexual event for me to realise that I was not alone. It was a massive step in accepting my sexuality and myself.

This is why intersectional celebrations like Black Pride are so important. For a long time, the voices of those experiencing compounding marginalisation were the ones we did not hear from at all.

I’m proud to live in a Britain that is fighting to change that. I hope you will join me in this fight.

I wish you a very happy Black Pride.

Nadya Phoenix

PS – You can find out more about the work of the LDCRE here and join us here

