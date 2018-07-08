Today is UK Black Pride, a day to hear from and celebrate those of us who live in the BAME-LGBT intersection.

I am one of these people.

My name is Nadya Phoenix and I am on the board of the newly established Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality.

Coming out was a long, and at times very lonely road for me. It took attending an Arab Lesbian/Bisexual event for me to realise that I was not alone. It was a massive step in accepting my sexuality and myself.

This is why intersectional celebrations like Black Pride are so important. For a long time, the voices of those experiencing compounding marginalisation were the ones we did not hear from at all.

I’m proud to live in a Britain that is fighting to change that. I hope you will join me in this fight.

I wish you a very happy Black Pride.

Nadya Phoenix

PS – You can find out more about the work of the LDCRE here and join us here