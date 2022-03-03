‘The Battle for Liberal Britain’ - Available now

Around the world, populism and nationalism are on the rise. There is a battle for Liberal Britain and to win it, Liberal Democrats must offer a clear vision for the future of our country.

But people constantly ask me: “what do the Liberal Democrats actually believe?” I don’t think our party has answered that question — or in recent years, even asked it of ourselves.



We have always been the innovators in British politics. From developing the NHS and the welfare state, to introducing the Human Rights Act and same-sex marriage legislation, it has long been liberals who take on the establishment, right wrongs and overturn antiquated conventions.

That same radical action is needed today — which is why Liberal Democrats are fighting for a fair deal for people. We want a fair deal that says if you do your bit and play by the rules, you’ll be able to afford a decent home. Your children will go to a good school with real opportunities to fulfil their potential, and if anyone in your family is ill or disabled, they will get the care they need.



But what should that fair deal look like, and how can we deliver it?



My new book, ‘The Battle for Liberal Britain,’ aims to start this important conversation. I asked some of the freshest thinkers in our party to take on the biggest challenges facing the country today — from housing and social care, to climate change and the economy.



The authors bring forward exciting, new ideas. Like Matt Sanders’ proposal for longer school days, with more opportunities for children to do sports, music and art. Or Josh Babarinde’s bold idea to re-envision council estates as enterprise incubators, by assigning a start-up business adviser to every estate and giving a short-term rent break to help residents develop their business ideas. And Luisa Porrit’s plans to tackle Britain’s housing crisis by retrofitting old office blocks in urban centres as affordable homes.



I hope this book will spark debate and generate even more new ideas, both within our party and beyond. And I very much hope you enjoy it, too.



