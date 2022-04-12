Liberal Democrats

Boris Johnson must go

While you followed the rules, Boris Johnson partied at Number 10.

By Liberal Democrats, Apr 12, 2022 3:04

We now have a criminal Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have both been fined for breaking Covid laws. Laws they wrote, and you followed.

While we made countless sacrifices to protect each other, they were partying in Downing Street. They think they’re above the law.

Neither of them are fit to hold office. If Boris Johnson won't resign, Conservative MPs must sack the Prime Minister.

There’s no blustering his way out of this one; Boris Johnson has broken the law and lied to Parliament and the country, and he must now go.

It is a kick in the teeth for everyone who has sacrificed so much during the pandemic, from those who weren't able to visit loved ones in hospital, to nurses left wearing binbags as PPE.

The country cannot have criminals and liars leading our Government, especially at a time of national and international crisis. 

MPs must have the chance to hold the PM and Chancellor to account — which is why we’re calling for Parliament to be recalled immediately for a vote of no confidence. And the Conservative Party must do their patriotic duty and kick these criminals out of Government, once and for all.

