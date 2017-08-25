Boris must show he's not Trump's poodle and cancel state visit

Boris Johnson has said Donald Trump's state visit is likely to go ahead in 2018 rather than this year, while admitting the US President got it "totally wrong" on Charlottesville.

It shouldn't have taken this long for the Foreign Secretary to criticise Donald Trump for his abhorrent defence of white supremacists in Charlottesville.

Boris Johnson has long been an apologist for Trump, as he and other Brexiteers are so desperate for a US trade deal.

But recent weeks have shown just how risky it would be to abandon our allies in Europe and become dependent on an unstable, obnoxious and narcissistic bully.

Boris must show once and for all he isn't Trump's poodle and demand the state visit is called off.