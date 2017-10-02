Boris' failure to condemn Spain a shameful dereliction of duty

“Boris Johnson’s failure to condemn the Spanish government over this violence is a shameful dereliction of duty.

“A true ally would call out this excessive and counter-productive approach and call on the Spanish authorities to change course.



“It shows how weak this government has become that it is desperate not to upset the government of an EU country that could veto the final Brexit deal.



“Instead of this craven approach, Britain should be leading calls for a mediated settlement and European response to this crisis.

"The UK and Scottish government solved a political dispute through a peaceful referendum, the Spanish government should look to this example."