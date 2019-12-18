Liberal Democrats

Boris Johnson set to crash UK economy

The CBI has revealed that Britain’s factory sector has suffered its worst quarter since the financial crisis, and financial experts warn the pound is likely to weaken in 2020, both as a result of Brexit uncertainty.

By Sir Ed Davey MP, Dec 18, 2019 3:12

This news is yet more evidence that Boris Johnson's government looks set to crash our economy thanks to his disastrous Brexit plans.

Whether its putting people's livelihoods on the line in our factory sector, or increasing prices with the pound weakening in 2020, it is clear that Boris Johnson's promise to unleash Britain's potential is nothing more than empty rhetoric.

We haven't even left yet. 

But the damage to communities right across the UK is already being felt, not to mention the no deal threats he is now trying to force into law.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose Brexit and hold the Conservative government to account for the damage they look set to unleash.

