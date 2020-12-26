Liberal Democrats

This threadbare deal risks livelihoods

The Government's last minute EU Trade Deal is a botched, threadbare deal that will be bad for jobs, business, security and our environment.

By Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Dec 26, 2020 2:12

Boris Johnson promised to make people better off, but his deal will make us all poorer.

This is a threadbare deal - bad for jobs, security, and our environment

This deal is threadbare, bad for jobs, business, security, and our environment. It is the only ‘free’ trade deal in history to put up barriers to trade and leaves the services sector in limbo.

This botched deal confirms that the UK’s trade with Europe will now be wrapped in red tape – bringing long delays and higher costs. With so many businesses teetering on the brink of closing due to Covid, Johnson’s deal will push many over the edge.

We all are desperate to move forward, to see our country united again, to restore our economy and our communities after a terrible year.

But Boris Johnson’s deal just makes that more difficult.

