Break the Bias

I’m proud of the strides our country has made towards gender equality, and of the role Liberal Democrats have played in delivering that progress. Yet there is still so much more to do.

Far too many women still face violence, sexism and discrimination — a reality that has been brought into sharp focus by the pandemic and Sarah Everard’s murder last year.

Liberal Democrats continue to fight for true gender equality. We are campaigning to make misogyny a hate crime, establish a royal commission on violence against women and girls, and reverse the cuts to international aid.

This year, International Women’s Day is focused on breaking the bias — because whether conscious or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead in our society. And simply acknowledging this isn’t enough. We need to take far more action to level the playing field.

This starts with representation in our politics. That’s why Liberal Democrat initiatives like the Campaign for Gender Balance are so important for encouraging and supporting women who want to stand as candidates.

Now, for the first time ever, women make up the majority of our parliamentary party. I was delighted to be joined by two more brilliant women in the House of Commons last year — Sarah Green, the new Liberal Democrat MP for Chesham and Amersham, and Helen Morgan, the new Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire.

In the House of Commons, nine of the Liberal Democrats’ thirteen MPs are women.



This year for #InternationalWomensDay2022, our MPs are proposing nine new Bills which embody the principles at the heart of our party.



Check them all out below ⬇️https://t.co/I0oT7BZGKd — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 8, 2022

And they are doing fantastic work. Today, my colleagues have proposed nine new Bills to celebrate International Women’s Day, which you can read about here. From ending the pay gap once and for all, to addressing maternal health for Black and Asian women, these Bills tackle problems affecting women and girls in the UK and beyond.

So this International Women’s Day, I will be celebrating so many incredible women — who have brought us this far; who work tirelessly for equality; and who are helping us all to finally break the bias.