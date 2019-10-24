Boris Johnson has named the date he wants for a general election. Bring it on.

The Tories have just called for a General Election on the 12th December - and we need to be ready.

This is our chance to kick Boris Johnson out of office, stop Brexit, and build a brighter future.

One of two things will happen now. Either MPs will vote for an election on Monday, or Corbyn and Johnson will do a dodgy deal to ram Brexit through and MPs will vote for a General Election in 2 weeks.

We have more members and supporters than at any time in our party’s history. We’re soaring in the polls. We beat both Labour and the Conservatives in the local and European elections this year.

And we can do it again.

This is the opportunity our party has always dreamed of

Every pound that you give now helps us plan our campaigns up until polling day. It means we know right now what resources we have at our fingertips to make the difference in key seats across the country.

Can you help us make sure we are ready to win big?