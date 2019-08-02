Winning here!

Liberal Democrats

By Greg Foster, Aug 02, 2019 1:08

Jane Dodds

Jane Dodds and the local Liberal Democrat team just WON the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election!

And we’re all thrilled!

This result proves again that the Lib Dems are back and are a huge force to be reckoned with in British politics.

The result in Brecon and Radnorshire shows that the country doesn’t have to settle for Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn.

We have burst Boris Johnson’s bubble in the first week of his premiership.

We have reduced his majority in Parliament to just one vote. The Liberal Democrats have a positive vision for a richer, greener and safer future – within the EU.

Unlike the Labour party, who have been sleeping on the job, we have a clear path to taking on the hard right Brexiters – and winning.

Hundreds of people have joined the Lib Dems this morning on seeing the news that we can take on Boris Johnson and win.

Will you join us today?

