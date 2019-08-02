Winning here!

Jane Dodds and the local Liberal Democrat team just WON the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election!

And we’re all thrilled!

Brecon & Radnorshire, result:



LDEM: 43.5% (+14.3)

CON: 39.0% (-9.6)

BREX: 10.5% (+10.5)

LAB: 5.3% (-12.5)

MRLP: 1.0% (+1.0)

UKIP: 0.8% (-0.6) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) August 2, 2019

This result proves again that the Lib Dems are back and are a huge force to be reckoned with in British politics.

.@LibDems are winning again, & this latest victory gives hope for a better future for Britain. I will do whatever it takes to stop Brexit & offer an alternative, positive vision for a richer, greener and safer future. https://t.co/kW5kE4EGfe — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) August 2, 2019

The result in Brecon and Radnorshire shows that the country doesn’t have to settle for Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn.

We have burst Boris Johnson’s bubble in the first week of his premiership.

“Here we stand, bursting Boris Johnson’s bubble, in the first week of his premiership and we will not tolerate a no-deal #Brexit”



Jane Dodds after winning Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, saying she looks forward to being the “voice of liberalism”https://t.co/DuCNZblc9q pic.twitter.com/FExmxvOoFd — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) August 2, 2019

We have reduced his majority in Parliament to just one vote. The Liberal Democrats have a positive vision for a richer, greener and safer future – within the EU.

Unlike the Labour party, who have been sleeping on the job, we have a clear path to taking on the hard right Brexiters – and winning.

Hundreds of people have joined the Lib Dems this morning on seeing the news that we can take on Boris Johnson and win.

