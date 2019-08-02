Thank you all

We did it!

We won the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election!

I am so incredibly grateful to every person that got me here.

Thank you to everyone who traveled, from near and far, to get here and campaign with us. Thank you for the thousands of doors you knocked on, for the tens of thousands of leaflets you delivered, the letters you wrote and stuffed, the leaflets you bundled.

Within a week of Boris Johnson’s premiership, we’ve reduced his majority to just one vote.

Thank you to the members in Brecon and Radnorshire, and in nearby constituencies, who opened your homes to host campaigners.

Thank you to the hundreds of people who helped us by making calls to voters.

Thank you to everyone that donated to this campaign, with money or food or office supplies - to make sure we could run the biggest operation possible.

Thank you to the core campaign team of staff and activists. They have gone above and beyond to mastermind this campaign – and I am so lucky to have them in my corner.

And thank you to the Green Party and Plaid Cymru, who stood aside in this seat.

We overturned an eight thousand majority, we’ve won a swing of 14% - and within a week of Boris Johnson’s premiership, we’ve reduced his majority in the House of Commons to just one vote.

Together, we’ve proved that united we can turn the tide on Boris Johnson. We can hold back his plan of crashing out of the EU without a deal, and we can demand a different future.

Every day, the Liberal Democrats fight to stop Brexit, and offer an alternative – a richer, greener and safer future for Britain within the EU.

And the fight continues.

We have two more huge by-elections happening.

In Shetland, Beatrice Wishart is standing to be a Member of the Scottish Parliament, as long time Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott steps back from politics.

And in Sheffield Hallam (Nick Clegg's old seat) the Labour MP recently announced he will be stepping down as MP when Parliament returns in September. Laura Gordon, our candidate, has spent so much time in Brecon and Radnorshire campaigning for me - and I can't wait to do the same for her.

I hope you take some time to rest and celebrate this huge success - and then I hope to see you back on the campaign trail soon.

Thank you once again from the bottom of my heart.