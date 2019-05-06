Just three short weeks has passed since the European Union granted the UK a Brexit extension (a “Brextension”, if you will). The new cliff edge will fall on the rather spooky date of 31st October – whether the leaders of the EU27 were giggling when they suggested this is not known.

Parliament here in the UK has responded by taking its foot off the pedal, as MPs dispersed for their Easter holidays. Indeed, the Prime Minister seems to have had a lovely time schlepping around the Welsh countryside.

But while the Prime Minister and her Government may be more relaxed, businesses are not. The key questions which were being asked the morning after the 2016 referendum have still not been answered.

What about the customs union?

What about our valued European workers?

And, what on earth does Brexit mean?

Of course, in light of the dithering and ineptitude displayed by this Government in their Brexit negotiations, an equally pressing question is: whatever next?

The Liberal Democrats are looking to the future. We believe that Brexit can still be stopped. But equally, we know that businesses need to prepare for the possibility of a post-Brexit world.

This is the issue we will be exploring at next month’s Brexit & Business: Whatever Next? conference. Our fantastic guests and speakers will be discussing the future of business, the economy, and growth after Brexit.

We’ve put together a great programme, featuring Jürgen Maier, CEO of Siemens, Miranda Green, Deputy Opinion Editor at the FT, and our senior parliamentarians talking about the future of business beyond Brexit. Also, Guy de Selliers, President & Co-founder of HCF International Advisors and a member of LDBEN, will be presenting his working manifesto on businesses and responsible capitalism.

The conference isn’t just for LDBEN members – anyone with an interest in the future of business after Brexit is welcome to attend.

The conference will take place on the morning of Thursday 23 May at the National Liberal Club in London. Tickets cost just £50.

I do hope you will consider joining us at what promises to be a fascinating event.

