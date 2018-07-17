Exit from Brexit Campaign Pack

I’m excited to announce our summer campaign pack is coming off the printer and I wanted to share this news with you now so you can begin planning how you are going to use yours.

Our efforts to stop Brexit are beginning to make waves but, as Parliament readies itself for the summer break, we must redouble our efforts on the ground and make this the biggest summer of action – but in order to do this, we need your help.

Are you up for the challenge?

Here are three ways you can help the fight against Brexit this summer:

Click here for your copy of the Summer Campaign Pack or get in touch with your local party to see if they’ve ordered a hard copy of the guide. This pack enables you to plan your 8-week summer campaign with a handy guide with loads more info to get you up and running, a Connect script, leaflet templates and much more.



Get knocking on doors and delivering leaflets. We need to keep growing our movement and there’s no better way to do this than by making contact with people. All the information about how you identify the right people to talk to can be found in the pack – so there’s no excuse not to get door knocking and delivering!



Host an Action Day on 8th-9th September. The Summer Campaign Pack walks you step-by-step through the process of holding a successful action day. This is the weekend before Autumn Conference and we want to make as much noise as possible. What better way to give us the confidence to fight Brexit going into Conference than a massive day of action up and down the UK just days before?

Thanks again for all you’ve done so far – our Exit from Brexit team is constantly spurred on by the amazing things our members are doing.

But I need to ask you to keep going. By doing all the above, you’ll help make this the biggest summer of action ever.